“Assassins”

In a one-act historical “revusical” that explores the dark side of the American experience, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space to take us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride with assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods. Western Reserve Playhouse, 3326 Everett Road, Richfield. $15-$17. For tickets and showtimes, visit westernreserveplayhouse.org.