Family Day: Trick-or-Treat on South High Street

Break out your costume early for a family-friendly Halloween party where you can explore the museum in surprising ways. Families can hunt for artsy treats in the galleries, creep through an outdoor glow maze and shimmy down at a kid-approved heavy metal dance party. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6-9 p.m. $10. Free for members. akronartmuseum.org