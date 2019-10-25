Hitchcock Double Feature: “The Birds” and “Psycho”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

A wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to a small Northern California town that slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people. A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer’s client, goes on the run and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6 and 8:15 p.m. $5-$8. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
