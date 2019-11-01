Paul Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

The Anka Sings Sinatra tour honors a great artist who has been a great influence to Anka. It also features the hits that have spanned Anka’s career on this 60th anniversary year. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $60-$100. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
