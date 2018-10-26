15th annual Halloween Charity Ball

This event benefiting Not Just October & Ohio Shakespeare Festival has been a Halloween staple in Akron for more than a decade. Tickets include music, open bar and dinner. VIP tickets include a private lounge, food and entertainment. All guests can enter the area’s largest costume contest, which includes a $500 grand prize. The Tangier, 532 W. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m.-midnight. $60-$200. halloweencharityball.com