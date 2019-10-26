Channeling the King

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy this lively, fun and touching one-man show that explores the relationship between Jessie Haldeman, an insurance salesman from Long Island, and rock legend Elvis Presley. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $30. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
