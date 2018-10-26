Hollywood Nights: A True Bob Seger Experience

This 10-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. Determined to leave no detail out, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano to continue the amazing groundwork laid down by Seger over the past 30 years. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $27. akroncivic.com