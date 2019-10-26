Rodney Atkins

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Touring in support of his most recent album release “Caught Up In The Country,” Atkins is more invested than ever in making honest, authentic records that tell a story and showcase his unique place in the world. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $33 and up. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
