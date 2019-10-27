Gervasi Vineyard Fall Crawl

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Join Gervasi for a fall wine and beer crawl. Stroll the estate and make four stops to select a beer or wine tasting paired with a fall favorite bite. Each guest receives tastings, a Gervasi logo glass to take home and a winery tour at The Crush House. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. Noon-5 p.m. $29. gervasivineyard.com

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 View Map
