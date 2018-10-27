Magic Mike Returns with 13: An Emblem of Secret Knowledge

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio

During this e interactive show, Mike Brooks, better known as Magic Mike, delves deep into the minds of the audience members utilizing his highly developed intuitive skills of mentalism, psychological illusions, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) and forms of hypnotism to achieve his feats of magical mind-reading and mesmerization. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. 8 p.m. $15. avenuearts.org

