Ballet Le Rêve presents "Alice in Wonderland"

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Step into the mysterious world of wonder where you will enjoy Ballet Le Rêve’s interpretation of this classic tale. Dancing scenery, brilliant colors and costumes delight all ages. Ballet Le Rêve is a pre-professional youth ballet company from Canal Fulton are accompanied by the Canton Youth Advanced Orchestra. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 2-4 p.m. $24-$29. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
