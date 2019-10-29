Live Nation presents Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

It’s appropriate that this Canton native’s new album is named “Out of the Blues” because the blues first sparked his five-decade musical career. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $58-$90. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
