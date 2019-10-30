Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Recently named the Cleveland Quartet Award winner and awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant, Dover String Quartet is one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. Tuesday Musical’s quartet-in-residence takes its name from M.C. Escher, inspired by the Dutch graphic artist’s method of interplay between individual components that work together to form a whole. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. uakron.edu

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8 - 2019-10-30 19:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail