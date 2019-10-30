Recently named the Cleveland Quartet Award winner and awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant, Dover String Quartet is one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. Tuesday Musical’s quartet-in-residence takes its name from M.C. Escher, inspired by the Dutch graphic artist’s method of interplay between individual components that work together to form a whole. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45. uakron.edu
Tuesday Musical: ‘October Octets’ Dover + Escher = 8
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
