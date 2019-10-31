Escape from Magical

to Google Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 iCalendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00

Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio

You've been locked in the Park Theatre. With a 45-minute limit, find clues and solve puzzles that eventually set you free from the deserted theater after exploring the lobby, auditorium, storage area and dressing and green rooms. This event is for ages 12 and over. Magical Theatre Co., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 5:30, 6:45, 8 and 9:15 p.m. $15. magicaltheatre.org

Info

Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00 iCalendar - Escape from Magical - 2019-10-31 17:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 31, 2019

Friday

November 1, 2019

Saturday

November 2, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Sunday

November 3, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Monday

November 4, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

November 5, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

November 6, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail