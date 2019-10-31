You've been locked in the Park Theatre. With a 45-minute limit, find clues and solve puzzles that eventually set you free from the deserted theater after exploring the lobby, auditorium, storage area and dressing and green rooms. This event is for ages 12 and over. Magical Theatre Co., 565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton. 5:30, 6:45, 8 and 9:15 p.m. $15. magicaltheatre.org
Escape from Magical
Magical Theatre Company 565 Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, Ohio
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatEscape from Magical
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatAkron Zoo Ghost Tours
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Carrie the Musical” presented by The Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Theater & DancePipeline
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk ShowsThe Jewelry Box VIP Event
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTrue Crime Tour 2019
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Mozart and Beethoven Quintets
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Kids & FamilyThe Jewelry Box, by Fred Martin Superstore & FirstEnergy
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Theater & DancePipeline
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
Monday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Assassins”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Assassins”
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Merchant of Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: