Blu Jazz presents Svetlana & Her New York Swing Collective: “Night At The Movies” Album Release Party

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

From premier New York jazz clubs to the underground world of secret speakeasies, this artist brings music from her all-new album to the Rubber City to steal your heart and sweep you off your feet. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$20. blujazzakron.com

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
October 4, 2019

