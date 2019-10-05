Voices in the Valley presents Rusty Goat

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Long ago in the Village of Peninsula, three local boys that liked to strum guitars and bang on drums formed a band and set out to explore the world of rock ‘n roll. All proceeds from this event support the Peninsula Foundation’s G.A.R. Hall. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$20. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
