History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk

to Google Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 iCalendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00

Sand Run Metro Park, Big Bend Area 1337 Merriman Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

10/6 History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk% Join this walk from Big Bend to the northernmost point of the Portage Path to learn about this vital link between North American waterways, then enjoy a talk by American Indian statue artist Peter Jones. This program is presented in coordination with the Portage Path Collaborative as part of a series of events to honor North American First People's Day. Sand Run Metro Park, Big Bend Area, 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

Sand Run Metro Park, Big Bend Area 1337 Merriman Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00 iCalendar - History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk - 2019-10-06 11:30:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 2, 2019

Thursday

October 3, 2019

Friday

October 4, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & That

    Lock 3

Saturday

October 5, 2019

Sunday

October 6, 2019

Monday

October 7, 2019

Tuesday

October 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail