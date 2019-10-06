10/6 History of the Portage Path and Artist’s Talk% Join this walk from Big Bend to the northernmost point of the Portage Path to learn about this vital link between North American waterways, then enjoy a talk by American Indian statue artist Peter Jones. This program is presented in coordination with the Portage Path Collaborative as part of a series of events to honor North American First People's Day. Sand Run Metro Park, Big Bend Area, 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org