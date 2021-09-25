10th Annual James Bond Soiree

to

Downtown Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania

Join Pittsburgh Fashion Week, KS Events, and the Global Bond Society for a very special 10th year anniversary of this internationally recognized event, known for creating an experience of elegance, mystery, and adventure, designed to tantalize the mind and the senses, while benefiting the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. The event brings together a mix of CEOs, high net worth influencers, young professionals, and fantastically interesting people for guests to mix and mingle with, using cocktails and 007 as the catalyst. This year it also features a Bond girl fashion show, DJs spinning Bond-inspired remixes, 007-themed cocktails, casino games, declassified missions, fire spinners, singers, dancers, and a VIP-only yacht pre-party.

Info

Downtown Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania
Charity & Fundraisers, Film
to
Google Calendar - 10th Annual James Bond Soiree - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual James Bond Soiree - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10th Annual James Bond Soiree - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10th Annual James Bond Soiree - 2021-09-25 19:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Monday

August 2, 2021

Tuesday

August 3, 2021

Wednesday

August 4, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required