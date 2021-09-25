10th Annual James Bond Soiree

Join Pittsburgh Fashion Week, KS Events, and the Global Bond Society for a very special 10th year anniversary of this internationally recognized event, known for creating an experience of elegance, mystery, and adventure, designed to tantalize the mind and the senses, while benefiting the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. The event brings together a mix of CEOs, high net worth influencers, young professionals, and fantastically interesting people for guests to mix and mingle with, using cocktails and 007 as the catalyst. This year it also features a Bond girl fashion show, DJs spinning Bond-inspired remixes, 007-themed cocktails, casino games, declassified missions, fire spinners, singers, dancers, and a VIP-only yacht pre-party.