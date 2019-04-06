10th annual Second Hope Benefit

St. George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

Enjoy an evening of dining and entertainment benefiting the Petrosino Personal Well-Being Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping victims of abuse. Price of admission includes dinner, dessert, a wine pull, Queen of Hearts raffle, Chinese Auction and music by Smooth Moves Entertainment. Registration is required. St. George Family Center, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $60. For tickets, call 330-929-0613.

St. George Family Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
