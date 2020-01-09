Kent State University presents All-Star Band Concerts

University Auditorium, Cartwright Hall 650 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio

Kent State University presents All-Star Band Concerts

Listen to Kent State University All-Star Band perform its first concerts of 2020. This annual high school honor band brings more than 180 high school students to campus for a fun and intense two days of music making. Band directors nominate students, and students are selected to participate in the 80-member Blue Band or the 100-piece Gold Band. Cartwright Hall, University Auditorium, 650 Hilltop Drive, Kent. from 7:30-9 p.m. Free. kent.edu/music

University Auditorium, Cartwright Hall 650 Hilltop Drive, City of Kent, Ohio
