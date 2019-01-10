“Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project

It’s 1962, and big-haired teenager Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the local teenage TV dance program. When she learns a few dance moves from her friend Seaweed, her wish comes true and she becomes an instant local celebrity. Using her newfound fame, Tracy advocates for racial integration on the show — an uphill battle she has every intention of winning. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.