“Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project

to Google Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

“Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project

It’s 1962, and big-haired teenager Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the local teenage TV dance program. When she learns a few dance moves from her friend Seaweed, her wish comes true and she becomes an instant local celebrity. Using her newfound fame, Tracy advocates for racial integration on the show — an uphill battle she has every intention of winning. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - “Hairspray!” The Musical presented by Millennial Theatre Project - 2019-01-10 00:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail