Harris-Stanton “New Directions” Opening Reception

This yearly exhibition dedicated to highlighting emerging young talent has become a favorite exhibition of gallery viewers. This year’s show features exciting work and fresh perspectives by artists Stephanie Spyker, Joe Karlovac, Austin Turner and Mike Mentz. Meet the artists at the wine and cheese reception Jan. 10. Harris Stanton Gallery, 2301 W. Market St., Akron. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. harrisstantongallery.com