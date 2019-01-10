Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation

to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Enhance your health and experience the current exhibitions at the Akron Art Museum. Each month an all-levels yoga class is presented in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and mind. Led by certified and local yoga instructors, this enriching experience is not to be missed. Bring a yoga mat and an open, creative mind. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. akronartmuseum.org

Info
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2019-01-10 18:30:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail