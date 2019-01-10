Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation

Enhance your health and experience the current exhibitions at the Akron Art Museum. Each month an all-levels yoga class is presented in conjunction with a specific exhibition, providing an opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body and mind. Led by certified and local yoga instructors, this enriching experience is not to be missed. Bring a yoga mat and an open, creative mind. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $10. akronartmuseum.org