Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation

to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Be Inspired by Art, Yoga and Meditation% Stretch and strengthen your body and your mind with a monthly all-levels yoga class in conjunction with a specific exhibition, led by certified yoga instructors. Bring a yoga mat. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $12, free for members. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - Be Inspired by Art, Yoga, and Meditation - 2020-01-11 10:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser