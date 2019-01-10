Hot Cocoa Hike

to Google Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Hike with a naturalist to learn about local wildlife, then warm up with a hot cup of cocoa. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, This & That
to Google Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Hot Cocoa Hike - 2019-01-10 11:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail