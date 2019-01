“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

This story is based on the beloved C.S. Lewis classic from his “Chronicles of Narnia” series. This beautiful tale of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is one of the most-enjoyed stories of our time. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $16-$23. For tickets and showtimes, visit playersguildtheatre.com.