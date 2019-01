“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception

Rama’s art is born from chronic migraines. When one comes on, she “sees” colors and shapes dancing around in her mind’s eye. Her work captures a snapshot of these temporal and spatial images onto a flat surface. The title of each work extends or suggests the painting’s narrative, offering a glimpse into her thought process and state of mind. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. 6-8 p.m. Free. avenuearts.org