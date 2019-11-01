“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

The Players Guild Theatre 1001 Market Avenue North, Akron, Ohio 44702

11/1-11/17 “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”% One of the most enduring shows of all time is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph and a coat of many colors that celebrates themes of forgiveness, understanding and transformation. Players Guild Theatre, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. $27-$34. For tickets and showtimes, visit playersguildtheatre.com

The Players Guild Theatre 1001 Market Avenue North, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
