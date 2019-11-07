14th annual Taste of Vintage

to Google Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Goodwill Industries serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Ashland and Richland Counties invites you to attend a night full of culinary delights and vintage fashion. Proceeds support Goodwill’s mission to help individuals prepare for, find and retain employment in our community. Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. 6-8:30 p.m. $75-$250. tasteofvintage.com

Info

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - 14th annual Taste of Vintage - 2019-11-07 18:00:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail