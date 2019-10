The Kent Stage presents A Tuba to Cuba: The Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Yusa and Special Guest

Preservation Hall was founded in 1961 to promote authentic traditional New Orleans jazz. Legendary players rooted in the formative years of jazz like George Lewis, Sweet Emma Barrett and Kid Thomas Valentine were its original stars. That generation is long gone, yet the hall is still in business and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band continues to tour. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$40. thekentstage.com