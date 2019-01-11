1/11 The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome% Sublime with Rome is a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the American ska punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group's name is not only a reference to the singer's first name, but to the fact that they chiefly perform songs by the original Sublime, which was fronted by Bradley Nowell until his death in 1996. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-$55. livenation.com