The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome

to Google Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

1/11 The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome% Sublime with Rome is a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the American ska punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group's name is not only a reference to the singer's first name, but to the fact that they chiefly perform songs by the original Sublime, which was fronted by Bradley Nowell until his death in 1996. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-$55. livenation.com

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Rocksino presents Sublime with Rome - 2019-01-11 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail