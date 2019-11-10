“The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told”

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

A crew of bumbling pirates has only one chance to get their hands on the famed treasure of the Sea Witch Sa’almanella and perform the greatest pirate epic ever seen onstage. There’s only one problem: Half their script is missing. Help them fill in the blanks and laugh along as they improvise a brand-new musical adventure based on your suggestions. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 3 p.m. $25 and up. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
