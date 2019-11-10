Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes”

to Google Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 iCalendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This production spotlights inspiring homegrown heroes and explores the wonderful, wacky and sometimes weird history of the Buckeye State, featuring humor and astonishing visuals. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12, free for children 5 and under. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00 iCalendar - Magical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes” - 2019-11-10 14:30:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 7, 2019

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail