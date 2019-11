Akron Children's Hospital Holiday Tree Festival

Magnificent displays of more than 200 decorated full-size and miniature trees, wreaths and countless holiday creations serve as the backdrop for local entertainment surrounded by 85,000 strings of dazzling lights. All display items are for sale; proceeds help to support Akron Children's Hospital. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Free. For hours, visit akronchildrens.org.