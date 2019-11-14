“The Price Is Right Live”

to Google Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "come on down" to win prizes that may include appliances, vacations or a new car. Play classic games just like on TV’s longest running and most popular game show, from Plinko to Cliffhangers to the Big Wheel. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $43-$63. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - “The Price Is Right Live” - 2019-11-14 19:30:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail