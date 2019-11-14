“The Price Is Right Live”

This hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "come on down" to win prizes that may include appliances, vacations or a new car. Play classic games just like on TV’s longest running and most popular game show, from Plinko to Cliffhangers to the Big Wheel. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $43-$63. akroncivic.com