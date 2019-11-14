Voices in the Valley presents Donna the Buffalo

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This roots bad has it all: songs that matter, a groove that makes you dance, an audience that spans generations and a musical voice that evokes a sense of community. “Dance in the Street” is their first new album in five years, capturing the dynamic energy that earned the band the love and respect of their fans for 30 years. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $28-$35. peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
