“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical”

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere comes to life for the first time ever in this all-new musical and premiere stage production. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this celebration of the season captivates with the splendor of Christmas. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $30-$60. akroncivic.com

