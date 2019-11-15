“My Mother#*!^%#! College Life

In 40 monologues and a few dialogues, this multicultural ensemble questions everything they encounter: social justice and gender identity, self-awareness and relationship boundaries, future prospects and roommate etiquette. What emerges is a humorous and heartbreaking portrait of a new generation struggling with higher education’s promise of personal transformation. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.