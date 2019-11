Broadway in Akron: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

This production tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom. From being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history, she made more than beautiful music — she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron. 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. uakron.edu