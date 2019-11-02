This tour comes on the heels of Handler’s recent return to stand-up following the success of her memoir that was released earlier this year, debuting at No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list. Handler embarked on a sit-down comedy tour in support of the book and subsequently launched a limited series podcast through iHeartMedia. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-110. livenation.com
“Life Will Be the Death of Me”: Chelsea Handler’s Stand-Up Comedy Tour
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatEscape from Magical
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatAkron Zoo Ghost Tours
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Carrie the Musical” presented by The Millennial Theatre Project
-
-
Theater & DancePipeline
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk ShowsThe Jewelry Box VIP Event
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatTrue Crime Tour 2019
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Mozart and Beethoven Quintets
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Kids & FamilyThe Jewelry Box, by Fred Martin Superstore & FirstEnergy
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs2019 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Theater & DancePipeline
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
Monday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Assassins”
-
Tuesday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Assassins”
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceThe Merchant of Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: