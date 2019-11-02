“Life Will Be the Death of Me”: Chelsea Handler’s Stand-Up Comedy Tour

This tour comes on the heels of Handler’s recent return to stand-up following the success of her memoir that was released earlier this year, debuting at No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list. Handler embarked on a sit-down comedy tour in support of the book and subsequently launched a limited series podcast through iHeartMedia. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $45-110. livenation.com