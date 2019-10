Fall Photography Walk with Ian Adams

Join this Ohio landscape photographer, writer and educator for a photography walk in the gardens during the peak of fall color. Bring your iPhone, Android phone or digital camera, and Adams provides tips on garden and fall photography. Participants may purchase Adams’ e-book at half price. Registration is required. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 2-4 p.m. $25-$34. stanhywet.org