Fourth annual Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Winterfest Craft Beer Cottage Crawl

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come to Lock 3 and enjoy fun, food and local craft beer, as the Lock 3 cottages turn into local craft beer pubs. Visit local Ohio breweries, sample beer and have a bowl of chili to warm up. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 1-7 p.m. Free entry. $1 samples, $4 bottles. lock3live.com

Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
