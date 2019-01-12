Create like the masters, learn techniques, a touch of art history, then leave with your own interpretation of their particular style. Artists work with stencils to create subversive images like Banksy, which go on canvas, not on the walls around Akron. Fee includes one drink and all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com
Night Out with an Artist: Banksy
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
