Apollo’s Fire: Scarborough Fayre — Music from Merry Old England

First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

In this new program from Jeannette Sorrell, 10 musicians encounter the joys and sorrows of daily life among the royals and peasants. The exquisite music of Dowland and Purcell meets haunting English ballads and merry tunes from Shakespeare’s stage. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org

First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
