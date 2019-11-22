Apollo’s Fire: Scarborough Fayre — Music from Merry Old England

In this new program from Jeannette Sorrell, 10 musicians encounter the joys and sorrows of daily life among the royals and peasants. The exquisite music of Dowland and Purcell meets haunting English ballads and merry tunes from Shakespeare’s stage. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org