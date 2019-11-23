Warren Miller presents “Timeless”

From the mountains of British Columbia to the Colorado Rockies to the rooftop of the European Alps, this full-length feature film explores winter exploration and sports around the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole’s Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15. akroncivic.com