For more than 50 years, this popular Motown band has prospered, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. Some of their hits include “My Girl” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $35-65. livenation.com
The Temptations
MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Thursday
