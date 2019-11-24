The Temptations

to Google Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

For more than 50 years, this popular Motown band has prospered, propelling popular music with a series of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. Some of their hits include “My Girl” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $35-65. livenation.com

Info

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Temptations - 2019-11-24 19:30:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail