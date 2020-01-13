”The Revolutionists”

Firestone Community Learning Center 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44313

”The Revolutionists”

Four fierce women lose their heads in Lauren Gunderson’s irreverent, girl-powered comedy, “The Revolutionists,” set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters and how we go about changing the world. Akron School for the Arts, Firestone High School, 470 Castle Blvd., Akron. $8-$10. For tickets and showtimes, visit firestonetheatre.com.

Firestone Community Learning Center 470 Castle Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44313
