Growing Mindz Talent Showcase

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This is a showcase for the talent of our community through an art-filled creative gathering. Whether the art is song, dance, poetry, an instrument or a physical piece that has been created, it’s all showcased either onstage or in the lobby of the theater. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
