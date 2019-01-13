Kids Yoga

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Kids ages 7 to 12 and an adult companion can join a certified instructor for yoga focused on connecting with nature. This class may include a short hike. Wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and drinking water. Some mats are provided. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
