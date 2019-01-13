Open Studio: Winter Watercolors

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio and create a winter wonderland painting while learning and exploring the art of watercolor. Create a snowy watercolor image while using salt, rubber cement and other techniques. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
